Fire crews respond to West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews were called out to a house fire on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge, not far from Ingram Road.

Firefighters said when the arrived, they found the home covered in flames. They said they had to fight the fire defensively, but the fire was eventually put out.

So far, there’s no reports of any injuries, but officials say there were reports of missing pets.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.