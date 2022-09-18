‘We love her. She’ll be missed,’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting

The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people in similar situations.

The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been identified by her family as Allison Johnson. San Antonio police have not confirmed her identity to KSAT as of yet.

Her brother tells KSAT he was notified Johnson was in trouble after receiving a phone call from her daughter.

“My niece called me and said there was a commotion at the house and I need to see what was going on. I drove over to the house,” her brother, Darryl Johnson, said.

When deputies arrived, they went inside and found Johnson in the backyard, deceased from a gunshot wound to her head, Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was able to track down a possible suspect who took off from the scene before authorities arrived -- a 42-year-old man the woman was romantically involved with.

Deputies would later find the man deceased inside his home in the Knoll Creek subdivision later that day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family told KSAT, after the loss of two lives in one day, they want to bring awareness to domestic violence and the pain it entails.

“We love her. She’ll be missed. Anybody else in a relationship that’s abusive or scared to speak out...the best thing to do is tell somebody,” cousin of the 41-year-old victim, Theo Johnson, said.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and in need of help, click here for resources in San Antonio.