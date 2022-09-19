91º

Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week

Case will be featured on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ on Investigation Discovery

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Lina Khil, Missing, San Antonio, SAPD
Lina Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground on Dec. 20, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention.

“In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.

Lina disappeared on Dec. 20 while playing on a playground at her family’s apartment complex, located in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road. Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Multiple search efforts by San Antonio police, the FBI and even concerned citizens have resulted in no new clues about what happened to her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Rewards for information leading to her safe return total $250,000.

“In Pursuit with John Walsh” will also encourage people to submit tips by calling 1-833-3-PURSUE or online at their dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com.

