New Braunfels residents can get rid of expired medication, shred sensitive documents at community events Oct. 29

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will host two community events on Saturday, October 29.

Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will be held at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Police Department will host Operation MedSafe, which gives New Braunfels residents a drop-off site for expired prescription medications and over-the-counter pills and liquids.

Residents can dispose of their medications at this event instead of pouring them down the drain, where they could contaminate the water supply. All pills and tablets will be accepted in their original containers.

No insulin syringes, other sharps or needles, new preloaded auto-injectors, asthma inhalers, compressed cylinders, other aerosol products, iodine-containing medications, or mercury-containing thermometers will be accepted due to potential dangers, according to a news release.

Community Shred Day will occur at the same site and at the same time to allow residents to have their confidential information securely shredded in an environmentally friendly manner.

After the event, shredded materials will be taken to a facility for recycling. Up to two copy paper-sized boxes are shredded for free and additional boxes can be shredded for $7 each. The proceeds will go to support the NBU Utility Bill Assistance Program.