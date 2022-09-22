SAPD: Altercation on West Side sends man to hospital with knife wounds

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following an altercation that turned into a stabbing on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in 200 block of Aldama Street, not far from Highway 90 and South General McMullen.

According to police, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s had gotten into a fight where both men were injured. Police said the altercation turned violent, with one man eventually getting stabbed with a knife.

SAPD said the man in his 30s was taken by EMS to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries. The man in his 60s fled the scene.

Investigators say at this time, they are not sure what started the fight and who is to blame. It is unclear what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.