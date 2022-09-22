87º

Southtown to host free October movie nights

Fall movie series begins Oct. 13 at 7p.m.

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Southtown, Things To Do
The Good Kind with Slab Cinema will be hosting a free October Movie Series. (Embark Marketing)

SAN ANTONIO – In collaboration with Slab Cinema, The Good Kind will host an outdoor October movie night series.

The fall movie series event will take place every Thursday, from October 13 through October 27.

Southtown Movie night (Embark Marketing)

Admission is free, but seating is limited, so guests are advised to bring their chairs and blankets.

Enjoy feature films on a giant blow-up screen while sipping exotic craft cocktails from the bar menu. Guests can also order delicious from The Good Kind’s dinner menu.

The Good Kind to serve drinks and food during their October movie series. (The Good Kind)

The movie series will kick off on October 13 at 7 p.m. with the film “Big Night.” The second movie showing will take place on October 20 at 7 p.m., showing “Grand Budapest Hotel.” The final movie night will be on October 27 at 7 p.m. with the showing of “Sideways.”

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

