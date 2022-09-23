Head for the Cure 5K, Síclovía to take place this weekend. Here’s what to expect on the roads

SAN ANTONIO – There will be several road closures taking place through the weekend due to the 9th Annual Head For the Cure 5K Run/Walk and Síclovía. Here is where you can expect to see some road closures in the downtown area.
The Head For the Cure Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 24. Here is a look at the route:
On Sunday, Sept. 25, expect to see several road closures taking place for Síclovía. They can be found here:
And although there will be certain roads blocked off, the following streets will be open to cross traffic:
- Jones Ave. /N. Alamo St. (Northbound)
- Avenue B / Brooklyn Ave.
- Brooklyn Ave. / N. St. Mary’s St.
- Augusta St. / McCullough Ave.
- W. Quincy St. / E. Quincy St. / Lexington Ave.
- E. Elmira St. / Lexington Ave.
- W. Cypress St. / E. Cypress St. / N. Main Ave.
- E. Ashby St. /W. Ashby St. / N. Main Ave. (Northbound)