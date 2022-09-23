94º

Head for the Cure 5K, Síclovía to take place this weekend. Here’s what to expect on the roads

Both routes will lead to several closures in downtown area

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – There will be several road closures taking place through the weekend due to the 9th Annual Head For the Cure 5K Run/Walk and Síclovía. Here is where you can expect to see some road closures in the downtown area.

The Head For the Cure Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 24. Here is a look at the route:

On Sunday, Sept. 25, expect to see several road closures taking place for Síclovía. They can be found here:

Síclovía is a free event held on Sundays where major city streets become a safe place for people to play. Families can run, ride bikes & take exercise classes! (KSAT)

And although there will be certain roads blocked off, the following streets will be open to cross traffic:

  • Jones Ave. /N. Alamo St. (Northbound)
  • Avenue B / Brooklyn Ave.
  • Brooklyn Ave. / N. St. Mary’s St.
  • Augusta St. / McCullough Ave.
  • W. Quincy St. / E. Quincy St. / Lexington Ave.
  • E. Elmira St. / Lexington Ave.
  • W. Cypress St. / E. Cypress St. / N. Main Ave.
  • E. Ashby St. /W. Ashby St. / N. Main Ave. (Northbound)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

