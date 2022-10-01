Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.

Gladys Ramirez, 22, told police she was arguing with her boyfriend when things turned physical. Ramirez said she then grabbed a knife and stabbed her boyfriend once in the torso.

Police say the 26-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Bexar County Jail Records, Ramirez has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony, with a bond of $175,000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.