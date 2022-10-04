Depeche Mode to preform new abum at AT&T Center in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Depeche Mode will perform in San Antonio as part of their world tour following the release of their 15-studio album.

The English electronic music band and 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will release their “Memento Mori” album in spring 2023.

The “Memento Mori” Tour will make its only stop in Texas at the AT&T Center on Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The tour will be Depeche Mode’s 19th tour and their first in over five years.

The tour comes months after the passing of Andy Fetcher, a Depeche Mode co-founder.

Martin Gore commented on the album, stating the inspiration came from life during the pandemic.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning,” Gore said.

Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at AT&TCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

There is no presale for this event.