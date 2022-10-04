Earn-a-Bike program strives to help kids be active, learn healthy lifestyles

Earn-a-Bike is a local nonprofit aimed at helping kids and families in the San Antonio area learn about healthy lifestyles, being active as well as responsibility

SAN ANTONIO – Earn-a-Bike is a local nonprofit aimed at helping kids and families in the San Antonio area learn about healthy lifestyles, being active as well as responsibility.

There is a fundraising ride taking place this weekend called the “Wheelmen 100″, and one of the members involved is striving to reach 400 miles.

At last year’s “Wheelmen 100″, Noblitt went above and beyond, riding in at 300 miles. He plans to increase his total this year.

“Fortunately, I have lots of lots and lots of great support, and all of it is to help raise money for Earn-a-Bike,” Noblitt said.

Earn-a-Bike is a nonprofit that works to help the current and future kids of the Alamo City by trying to prevent obesity-related diseases.

“It’s a ten-week program, where the kids come in and learn about health, nutrition, responsibility. And like I say, over 10 weeks, at the end of the 10 weeks, if they complete their program, they get a brand new bicycle,” Gil Hine of the Wheelmen said.

The Earn-a-Bike program is a program extremely close to Noblitt’s heart.

“I was a teacher in a classroom teacher for a really long time, and when I moved into the corporate world and then started cycling, I got to really thinking about what ways I could work and help. (This) still help kids, still makes a difference in the lives of young people,” Noblitt said.

The “Wheelmen 100″ ride and Mark’s 400 miles are both for a great cause, which is hoping to help kids around the community.

“When you see these kids’ faces, when they get that bicycle that they’ve earned, it’s the most incredible feeling to watch them and see the big smiles,” Hine said.

There is still time to register for this weekend’s ride. You can learn more about it by clicking here.