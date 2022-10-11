WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Jessica Briones murder trial

Warning: Some testimony in the trial may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the murder trial of a San Antonio mother.

Jessica Briones is facing a murder charge for the death of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones.

Briones was charged in 2017 after she carried her unresponsive daughter into a San Antonio Police Department substation. The girl died at University Hospital.

Olivia had numerous injuries and a doctor found multiple sites of bleeding in her head and swelling in the brain.

In addition to the head trauma, a doctor found a black eye, fractured vertebrae, a deflated lung and evidence of prior injury to the girl’s left and right arms.

Police said Briones did not give an explanation for her daughter’s multiple injuries or the severity of the head trauma.

Listen to opening statements below:

The case is being tried in the 187th District Court with Judge Stephanie Boyd presiding.

If found guilty, Briones could face up to life in prison.

Editor’s Note: Not all testimony will be live streamed Tuesday.

Related: