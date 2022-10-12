91º

Local News

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address

Wolff’s address is scheduled to start at about noon.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Nelson Wolff, Bexar County
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says he won’t run for re-election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.

“Under Judge Wolff’s leadership, Bexar County has experienced exponential growth in population, economic development, and innovation, and during his tenure, he has been dedicated to improving workforce development, infrastructure investments, community education, and public health. Through it all, he has played a key role in maintaining Bexar County’s business friendly environment,” Chamber officials said in a press release.

Wolff’s address is scheduled to start at about noon. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Wolff was appointed county judge in 2001 after Cyndi Taylor Krier resigned to accept an appointment by Gov. Rick Perry as a regent of the University of Texas System. Since then, he has successfully won re-election five times. He has spent 32 years in public office, including time as a state representative, state senator, city councilman and county judge. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. representative twice.

Wolff’s final day in office will be Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by either Peter Sakai or Trish DeBerry who will face off in the Nov. 8 election.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email