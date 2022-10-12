Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.

“Under Judge Wolff’s leadership, Bexar County has experienced exponential growth in population, economic development, and innovation, and during his tenure, he has been dedicated to improving workforce development, infrastructure investments, community education, and public health. Through it all, he has played a key role in maintaining Bexar County’s business friendly environment,” Chamber officials said in a press release.

Wolff’s address is scheduled to start at about noon. It will be livestreamed in this article.

Wolff was appointed county judge in 2001 after Cyndi Taylor Krier resigned to accept an appointment by Gov. Rick Perry as a regent of the University of Texas System. Since then, he has successfully won re-election five times. He has spent 32 years in public office, including time as a state representative, state senator, city councilman and county judge. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. representative twice.

Wolff’s final day in office will be Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by either Peter Sakai or Trish DeBerry who will face off in the Nov. 8 election.

