Watch Live: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives 2021 State of the County address

San Antonio Chamber of Commerce hosts annual luncheon and program

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his 2021 State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Wolff’s address is expected to start at noon following a luncheon at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

The address will be livestreamed in the video player at the top of this article and available afterward as a video-on-demand.

According to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce, Wolff is expected to highlight investments that Bexar County is making in workforce development, transportation and technology.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

