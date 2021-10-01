TxDOT proposes Loop 1604 expansion in East Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is collecting public input on a proposal to expand Loop 1604 from FM 78 to I-10 in Bexar County.

Construction would still be a few years away and for some drivers, that can’t come soon enough.

“In the afternoon, about 4 to 6 p.m., going from west to east, it’s a complete parking lot,” said Johnnie Harris, a longtime Converse resident. “It’s the worst part. If you live in this area, you don’t want to even be here.”

TxDOT wants to transform that stretch of roadway from a divided highway with several traffic lights to an expressway with two main lanes, along with frontage roads and sidewalks. Traffic counts in the area are expected to grow from 41,903 vehicles to 58,500 vehicles in 2050.

“We are in the planning stages. There are no plans at this time for breaking ground, you know, within the next couple of years,” said Laura Lopez, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s San Antonio District.

The project still doesn’t not have funding, so construction likely wouldn’t begin until 2025 at the earliest. Nevertheless, TxDOT still wants to hear from the public as it comes up with its plans.

“It’s very important that we do get the feedback from the traveling public, especially those who live and work in the area because the construction will be an impact for them,” Lopez said.

Input during the virtual public hearing can be submitted on TxDOT’s website through Oct. 15.

The expansion of Loop 1604, west of I-35 on the Northeast Side, is also in the works, but the project is awaiting funding for the portion from U.S. 281 to I-35.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.