SA man charged with murder after shooting coworker outside of Florida hotel, deputies say

Pictured is 36-year-old Vincent Harris. He's charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

A shooting outside of a Florida hotel left one San Antonio man dead and another in custody and charged with murder, according to authorities.

Deputies in Hendry County, Fla., were called for the shooting around 7 a.m. Thursday to the parking lot of the Port LaBelle Inn, a hotel in LaBelle.

Deputies said they found Messiah Devon Grier, 29, of San Antonio, “lying in a large pool of blood,” without a trace of the suspect responsible.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that an argument broke out between Grier and another San Antonio man -- 36-year-old Vincent Harris. Both are employed by the same damage restoration company.

The fight quickly turned physical. Witnesses claimed Harris pulled a gun and shot Grier before getting into a company vehicle and leaving the scene.

Deputies were later able to track down Harris, who was heading east on State Road 80. He was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Harris is currently being held in the Hendry County Jail. No bond has been set.