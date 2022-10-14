Vibrancy of San Antonio’s West Side captured in short stories book written by retired teacher

A retired San Antonio teacher had no idea her diary documenting life on the West Side would be a time capsule of culture.

SAN ANTONIO – A retired San Antonio teacher had no idea her diary documenting life on the West Side would be a time capsule of culture.

Teresa Villarreal Rodriguez published a book of short stories last month called “Home, Where Memories Wait To Be Remembered.”

The stories are about growing up on the West Side and its influence.

Rodriguez grew up without knowing her biological mother. The mystery of her heritage inspired her to document her memories to pass on.

After 35 years of writing and no intention of publishing, she began posting the stories online while the city was on lockdown in 2020.

A San Antonio publisher, Conocimieto Press, saw the posts and felt others throughout the city would relate to her vision of the West Side.

“I grew up in a part of town that was vilified, isolated, forgotten and called ‘off limits,’” Rodriguez said. “I wanted to capture that vibrancy of the West Side, the loudness, you know, the color. The traditions that were being celebrated in that part of town.”

Inside the book, she recalls traditions like a tamalada, which is when families make tamales together before Christmas.

“We’ve had a wonderful time together, you know, gossiping, ‘chisme,’ remembering, you know, just talking about everyday life,” Rodriguez said.

At the beginning of every year, she and her religious aunt would do a deep clean of the house. She would sweep every corner, open the windows and clean out any bad energy.

“They would go in after us, you know, with the sage that was lit and with holy water and with prayers. And we would go throughout the house doing that same ritual,” Rodriguez said.

Woven into many of the sweet memories is poverty. Rodriguez said that generations of suffering and hard work may cause us to lose these traditions and rituals. She hopes her work will inspire others to embrace their own culture.

“As Mexican Americans, I think we have all received such an incredible gift of culture, and so much of it has been lost. And I’m hoping that people start reconnecting or embracing this beautiful culture,” Rodriguez said.

So far, Rodriguez has sold 300 copies around the city. She is working on deals with local bookstores. Find more information about the book “Home, Where Memories Wait To Be Remembered” by clicking here.

San Antonio author Teresa Villarreal Rodriguez discusses how her writing career began and other stories she has written.

Click here for more Hispanic Heritage Month stories from KSAT