Body of Texas woman found in trunk of son’s crashed vehicle in Nebraska, officials say

The body of a Texas woman who was reported missing Thursday was found in the trunk of a vehicle driven by her son in Nebraska, according to authorities.

Michelle Roenz, 49, was found Friday and her 17-year-old son Tyler, the driver of the vehicle, is hospitalized in serious condition, according to KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Both were reported missing after they were last seen in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler led Nebraska State Police on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle in Aurora, Nebraska, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is in serious condition, at last check.

Michelle’s body was found in the trunk of the crashed vehicle, KPRC reports.

Details surrounding Michelle’s death are unknown and the investigation continues. According to KPRC, Tyler will be extradited back to Harris County.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-6056, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.