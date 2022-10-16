84º

Local News

Body of Texas woman found in trunk of son’s crashed vehicle in Nebraska, officials say

Michelle Roenz and her son Tyler were reported missing Thursday out of Humble

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Missing
49-year-old mom, 17-year-old son reported missing from Humble, HCSO says

The body of a Texas woman who was reported missing Thursday was found in the trunk of a vehicle driven by her son in Nebraska, according to authorities.

Michelle Roenz, 49, was found Friday and her 17-year-old son Tyler, the driver of the vehicle, is hospitalized in serious condition, according to KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Both were reported missing after they were last seen in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyler led Nebraska State Police on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle in Aurora, Nebraska, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He was taken from the scene to an area hospital and is in serious condition, at last check.

Michelle’s body was found in the trunk of the crashed vehicle, KPRC reports.

Details surrounding Michelle’s death are unknown and the investigation continues. According to KPRC, Tyler will be extradited back to Harris County.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-6056, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter