SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week.

San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.

The gunman opened fire “for no apparent reason” and then fled the location, according to a Crime Stoppers report.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the shooter’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). Tips can also be made by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to 274637 or via the P3 Tips app.

