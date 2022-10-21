Passenger ejected in rollover crash along Loop 1604 on Northwest Side; 2 fled to call for help, SAPD says

A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side and two others fled the scene to call for help.

A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, causing two people to flee the scene to call for help, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said speeding is believed to have caused the Friday morning crash, which happened on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, went through a chainlink fence and rolled the car over, ejecting a male passenger.

The driver and another passenger left the man on the ground and ran home to call for help, police said.

One of the passengers was reportedly video chatting with his girlfriend when the crash happened. Police said the girlfriend and her mother called 911 and went to the scene. They were there by the time officers arrived, police said.

The man on the ground suffered a puncture wound to his back and was taken to the hospital. According to paramedics, he could have died if he wasn’t found in time.

One person who initially fled the scene later went to the hospital, police said.

The accident is not affecting traffic on the main lanes of Loop 1604 at this time, but authorities are expecting to close the access road to remove the vehicle.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver will face charges.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads. (KSAT)

