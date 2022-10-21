SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face

San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive.

The man, 26, could not give a good explanation of what happened to him and didn’t give a description of his attackers, according to a preliminary report.

He initially told police that he was walking down the I-35 access road and heading to a store when he was attacked by two men. He later said that he was attacked in a hotel room.

Police said they searched the area but didn’t find a crime scene.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Read also: