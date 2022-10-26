Fire destroys home in far SW Bexar County; 1 person detained, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A home was destroyed and a man is in custody after a house fire in far Southwest Bexar County late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Rockport Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Somerset Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from the Bexar County Fire Department and Lytle Fire Department arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

The BCSO said the fire may have been intentionally set by a man staying at the home. The man was detained by deputies as he attempted to flee, the sheriff’s office said. His name and age were not released.

The BCSO said the family staying at the home told them he likely has started additional fires in the past. The home is now considered a total loss.

The BCSO, the Bexar County Fire Department and Lytle Fire Department all responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, BCSO said.