Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say

SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen.

Lucille Hooker and her sister, Cynthia Lambert, said they have been grieving the loss of their beloved parents’ restaurant.

The sisters and owners say the community has been asking for a reopening date or news that the business will rebuild, but it hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve run into so many obstacles,” Lambert said.

Lambert said it’s her will to rebuild. Hooker said she would support her sister, but she is focusing more on selling jarred salsa.

With the cost of getting products and permits and rising inflation, Lambert said she doesn’t see how it can be possible to reopen. But she said she would consider a partnership.

“It would not be a big restaurant. We start with a small little Jacala,” Lambert said.

She said she has former staff ready to return if she decides to reopen.

“I can’t say what we’re going to do, but y’all will be first to know,” she said.

The Jacala salsa is available at H-E-B. It will also soon be available for purchase on Amazon.

