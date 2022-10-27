San Antonio-area bakery recalls 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pie products

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-area bakery is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on April 1, 2022, with a use by date of Sept. 23, 2023 at Lone Star Bakery, of China Grove, in east Bexar County.

The recalled products are 8-oz. carton packages containing Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with USE BY 092323 on the label with an establishment number “Est. 31772″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, a news release said.

The items were shipped to distributor and retail locations in California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Lone Star Bakery notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints regarding entwined copper wire embedded in beef shepherd pie products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, but FSIS believes the copper wire pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Also on KSAT.com: