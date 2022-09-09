Nominate, vote for your favorite restaurant in the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest

Nominate your favorite restaurant for the 2022 Best Texas Eats contest

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form at the bottom of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

The San Antonio area has some great Texas Eats.

From tacos to barbecue, there are so many places to get a great bite. But some spots are simply unlike the rest.

Do you know of a restaurant that stands out as the best? Now is your time to nominate them for the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest (see form at bottom of article).

From Sept. 12, 2022, until Oct. 14, 2022, KSAT Insiders can nominate their favorite restaurants in one of the categories below. Then, on Oct. 17, 2022, you’ll get the chance to vote for who you think deserves to win the Best Texas Eats Contest.

Winners will receive a 2022 Best Texas Eats window decal and be featured in a winners article on KSAT.com!

Fill out the form below by providing the name of the restaurant you think is the best for each category.

You must be 18 or older to participate, and restaurants must be located in San Antonio. You must be 21 and up to nominate or vote in the Best Bar drink category.

You can find the official contest rules here.

Nominate, Vote

Don’t see the form below? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.