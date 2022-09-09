91º

LIVE

Texas Eats

Nominate, vote for your favorite restaurant in the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Contests, KSAT Insider
Nominate your favorite restaurant for the 2022 Best Texas Eats contest (KSAT)

Not seeing the sweepstakes entry form at the bottom of the article? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

The San Antonio area has some great Texas Eats.

From tacos to barbecue, there are so many places to get a great bite. But some spots are simply unlike the rest.

Do you know of a restaurant that stands out as the best? Now is your time to nominate them for the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest (see form at bottom of article).

From Sept. 12, 2022, until Oct. 14, 2022, KSAT Insiders can nominate their favorite restaurants in one of the categories below. Then, on Oct. 17, 2022, you’ll get the chance to vote for who you think deserves to win the Best Texas Eats Contest.

Winners will receive a 2022 Best Texas Eats window decal and be featured in a winners article on KSAT.com!

Fill out the form below by providing the name of the restaurant you think is the best for each category.

You must be 18 or older to participate, and restaurants must be located in San Antonio. You must be 21 and up to nominate or vote in the Best Bar drink category.

You can find the official contest rules here.

Nominate, Vote

Don’t see the form below? Refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email