Official Contest Rules: 2022 Best Texas Eats

· General. By submitting an entry to the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest (“Contest”), brought to you by KSAT (“Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Contest’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Contest. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.

· Eligibility. The Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who reside in the Sponsor’s local viewing area at the time of entry, and are a registered KSAT Insider. Excluding entries for the Best Bar Drinks category of the Contest, entrants for all other categories must be a minimum 18 years of age at the time of entry. Entrants who decide to participate in the Best Bar Drinks category of the Contest must be a minimum of 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Entrants may only enter to submit nominations and votes for restaurants and/or places, located in the city of San Antonio (“Nominee(s)”) to win the Prize (provided below). The Contest is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees of Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

· How To Enter. The Contest begins at 12:00 p.m. CT on September 19, 2022. Deadline to nominate for each listed category is by Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:59pm CT (the “Contest Nomination Period”). Voting for the winning Nominees begin at 9:00 a.m. CT on Monday, October 24, 2022. Deadline to vote for each category is by Friday, November 18, 2022. (the “Contest Voting Period”). Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Contest. To enter, you must fill out the entry form located at https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2022/09/09/nominate-vote-for-your-favorite-restaurant-in-the-2022-best-texas-eats-contest/ (“Entry Form”). On the Entry Form, entrants must submit the name and location of their favorite restaurant or place that fits each of the 117 sub-categories listed on the Entry Form for each representative category. Entrants are not required to nominate or vote for all categories in order to submit an entry. Entrants must be the registered subscriber of any e-mail address and/or telephone account included in Entry Form. You may nominate once per day during the Contest Nomination Period. You may vote once per day during the Contest Voting Period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number in the same day will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsors may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Sponsor may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. The Sponsor may disqualify any entry that violates the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. One potential winning Nominee will be selected from each of the one hundred seventeen (117) sub-categories listed on the Entry Form during the week of November 21, 2022. Potential winning Nominees will be selected based on the highest number of votes received in each category, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. If there is a tie among potential winning Nominees, each of the tied Nominees will face-off in a special voting period. During the special voting period, tied Nominees will be placed back in the voting pool for their respective categories and entrants will vote for their favorite Nominees for each tied category.

Potential winning Nominees will be contacted by the Sponsor via its publicly listed business telephone and/or email address during the week of November 28, 2022 (“Winner Notification”). Winners will be announced on ksat.com on December 2, 2022. Potential winning Nominees must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (Sponsor reserves the right to require quicker compliance for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) may be forfeited, and an alternate winner may be selected, time permitting. Potential winners may be required to display a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is refused or declined, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and another potential winner may be selected that that received the second highest number of votes for the outstanding category, time permitting. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE SPONSOR. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all Contest entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Sponsor.

· Prize (117). Each of the 117 winning Nominees will receive one (1) 2022 Best Texas Eats: San Antonio Viewer’s Choice window decal. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize: $10. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Nomination Period and Contest Voting Period. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the approximate retail value of the prize(s) exceeds $600, Sponsor and or Sponsors will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Contest and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Sponsor nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website or the operation of the Contest. Failure to comply with the Official Rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Sponsor’s management with respect to the Contest are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Contest if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Contest on ksat.com, you are deemed to agree to ksat.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Contest Period to Sponsor at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215. Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at emartin@ksat.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Sponsor/Administrator: KSAT, 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215