81º

Local News

Tell us who you celebrate during Dia De Los Muertos

Submit your photos for a chance to be featured on-air

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Tags: ksat news now, day of the dead, los otros murals
TAXCO, MEXICO - OCTOBER 30: Food offerings, pecked paper flags and photos of deceased ones are placed at the altar of the dead (Altar de Muertos), a religious site honoring the deceased, during the Day of the Dead celebrations on October 30, 2021 in Taxco de Alarcón, Mexico. Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos), a religious holiday combining the death veneration rituals of Pre-Hispanic cultures with the Catholic practice, is widely celebrated throughout all of Mexico. Based on the belief that the souls of the departed may come back to this world on that day, people gather to pray, eat, drink or play music, to remember friends or family members who have died and to support their souls on the spiritual journey. (Photo by Jan Sochor/Getty Images) (Jan Sochor, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – As part of our Dia de Muertos coverage, KSAT is inviting you to honor loved ones on our digital and streaming platform.

We appreciate everyone who takes part in celebrating this holiday that honors friends and family members that have passed on.

Submit stories and photos of someone special in your life who has passed away at the bottom of this article.

Some entries may be featured on KSAT News Now, which streams on KSAT.com and the KSAT OTT app Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

email

facebook

instagram