New COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Antonio could eliminate need for boosters in future

SAN ANTONIO – Groundbreaking research to create an entirely new type of COVID-19 vaccine is happening here in San Antonio, and the lead doctor is looking for locals to get involved.

Current COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented severe illness, but multiple boosters are part of the deal. However, a local research team wants to change that.

Dr. Sherwyn Schwartz’s team at Endeavor Clinical Trials in San Antonio is one of only 10 locations hosting clinical trials of a brand-new type of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know the virus is like a ball with spikes on it,” Dr. Schwartz explained.

He said current vaccines target the spikes on the virus.

“This is going to be a mechanism of action going after the ball, and the ball doesn’t mutate as much,” he explained. “If this vaccine is going to work and not be affected by mutations, my gosh, we won’t have to take one every year. Maybe every two or three years. I pray, once -- one and done.”

The research is brand new, and Schwartz said South Texans have a front-row seat.

“I wanted it to be in San Antonio. It affects our people here,” Schwartz said.

Most of Schwartz’s career research has been on diabetes, a rampant disease in South Texas.

“The diabetics who are overweight get affected by COVID mostly. This is why our center is doing this -- because we’ve been involved in diabetes and its complications. Most of the deaths have occurred in diabetics,” he said.

Phase one of the clinical trial starts in just two weeks, so he’s looking for volunteers right now.

Participants must meet the following criteria:

Be between 18-55 years old

Have had three mRNA vaccine shots (Pfizer and/or Moderna)

Be healthy with no underlying conditions

“We want to be sure that you don’t have an underlying illness that’s going to act like a side effect of the vaccine,” Schwartz said.

Participating involves getting a single shot, and then staying in the office for a few hours so the team can monitor any side effects.

Participants will be compensated for their time and transportation.

“If this study is successful in phase one, when we do phase two, three, the people San Antonio will get first shot at this,” Schwartz said.

If you want to volunteer to be part of the trial, call (210) 880-9440 or sign up online by clicking here.

