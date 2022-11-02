AMBER Alert: Rosenberg police searching for abducted 1-year-old girl

Leylani Ordonez was last seen with Alexander Barrios Ordonez Tuesday evening

ROSENBERG, Texas – Police in Rosenberg, Texas, are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man in connection with her abduction.

Leylani Ordonez was last seen with Alexander Barrios Ordonez in a green 2004 Ford F-250 with a “Riverside Towing” logo and license plate number T2160J in Rosenberg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

They were in the 800 block of Brooks Avenue around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The child, Leylani, is described as being 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a red onesie with the word “Whataburger.”

Barrio Ordonez is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He wore a dark navy shirt, a blue windbreaker, and tan pants, officials said.

Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rosenberg Police Department at 979-253-8039.