Bexar County jail inmate dies in hospital after suicide attempt in cell

SAN ANTONIO – A jail inmate who attempted suicide in his cell early Wednesday has died, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

He has been identified as Juan Carlos Guerrero, 44.

A deputy found Guerrero with a sheet tied around his neck at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to BCSO, the deputy made the discovery as he was conducting a face-to-face observation check ahead of schedule.

The deputy entered the cell, called for help and began life-saving measures, BCSO said.

Guerrero was placed on life support at the downtown Baptist Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

BCSO said Guerrero had been in the jail since Oct. 4 after he was arrested by San Antonio police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Following protocol, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit will conduct an investigation.

In compliance with the Sandra Bland Act, the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constables Office was notified and will also conduct an investigation. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified, BCSO said.

