78º

Local News

BCSO identifies inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell

Man identified as 65-year-old James Whitehead

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County Jail
James Whitehead, 65, died early Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Bexar County Jail (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell and later pronounced dead was identified Thursday by the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the 65-year-old inmate as James Whitehead. He was charged with violation of sex offender registration.

Whitehead was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. Monday.

Medical staff from University Hospital tried to revive Whitehead, but he was pronounced dead by EMS at 2:42 a.m.

BCSO said it appeared Whitehead “suffered from a medical episode exacerbated by preexisting medical conditions.”

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and The Public Integrity Unit are investigating the incident.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter