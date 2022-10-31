BCSO identifies inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell

James Whitehead, 65, died early Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell and later pronounced dead was identified Thursday by the sheriff’s office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office identified the 65-year-old inmate as James Whitehead. He was charged with violation of sex offender registration.

Whitehead was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. Monday.

Medical staff from University Hospital tried to revive Whitehead, but he was pronounced dead by EMS at 2:42 a.m.

BCSO said it appeared Whitehead “suffered from a medical episode exacerbated by preexisting medical conditions.”

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and The Public Integrity Unit are investigating the incident.

