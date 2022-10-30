Teenage shooting victims crash car while attempting to run away, police say

San Antonio police say teenage shooting victims crashed a car while attempting to run away from suspect.

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side leaves three teens injured, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a shooting in progress call at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Walzem Road.

Upon arrival, officers found two shooting victims, ages ranging from 16 to 17 years old, injured inside a white KIA.

One victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was grazed in the arm and taken to an area hospital.

Police say the victims crashed the car while attempting to get away from a suspect vehicle that shot at them after the crash.

The victim’s car crashed into a silver Lincoln that spun and hit a blue Toyota. SAPD said the silver Lincoln and Toyota had nothing to do with the shooting and were only trying to get out of the way.

The driver of the silver Lincoln, Mario Quintana, said he was driving to a nearby HEB to purchase groceries for the week when the incident occurred. “Thank God the airbags deployed that’s what saved me,” Quintana said.

Another driver, Justin Pickard, who was also hit heard gunshots from the suspect’s vehicle cashing the stolen vehicle. That driver took action to make sure Quintana was okay after witnessing the crash. “I wanted to make sure before I called EMS to see what situation he was in,” Pickard said.

Additionally, police were told there was a third shooting victim, reported to be bleeding from his leg. However, police were unable to locate him.

Police also said the victim’s car was a stolen vehicle.

SAPD is searching for two suspects inside a silver vehicle.