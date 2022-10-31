57º

Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side

Police searching for shooter in white truck

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time, but police said the man, 47, was shot in his leg.

He was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The shooter was in a white truck and drove off, police said. Officers are searching for that vehicle at this time.

