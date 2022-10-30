57º

ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says

Crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Medina Base Road and Palm Valley Drive

Cody King

Adam Barraza

SAN ANTONIOUpdate:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela.

Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries.

Original:

One person was killed in a crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Medina Base Road and Palm Valley Drive.

Police say the 37-year-old driver failed to stay in a single lane as well as control his speed.

While driving through Palm Valley Drive, the driver lost control while speeding and crashed into a metal signal controller cabinet, SAPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

