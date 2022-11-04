86º

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office opens preliminary investigation into Primo allegations

Primo accused of exposing himself to a former Spurs psychologist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Spurs, Sports, NBA, Basketball, Josh Primo, Tony Buzbee, Hillary Cauthen
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Friday that they have opened a preliminary investigation into allegations of indecent exposure against former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo.

A BCSO spokesperson tells KSAT that investigators have made contact with an alleged victim. BCSO did not identify the victim or share any further information.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former Spurs performance psychologist, is suing the Spurs organization and Primo, who was suddenly released by the Spurs last week.

During a press conference on Thursday in Houston, Cauthen and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, said the lawsuit was filed because the Spurs failed to act after Cauthen repeatedly reported that Primo was exposing himself to her during multiple counseling sessions.

The lawsuit stated that Primo exposed his penis to Cauthen nine times over a ten-month period.

“The organization I worked for has failed me,” Cauthen said. “I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options.”

Cauthen said she was silenced by the organization and Buzbee said on Thursday that his law office would pursue criminal charges against Primo, 19. Buzbee asked any other victims to come forward.

After Thursday’s press conference, Primo’s attorney released a statement saying Primo was the true victim in the scenario.

“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is now being victimized by his former appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit,” William J. Briggs, II said in the statement.

“Dr. Cauthen’s allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy,” the statement continued.

Briggs said Primo was never informed by Cauthen that his private parts were visible under his shorts and said he looks forward to clearing his name and continuing his career in the NBA.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford also released a statement in response to the allegations saying, We disagree with the accuracy of facts, details and timeline presented today. While we would like to share more information, we will allow the legal process to play out.

Previous coverage:

A former San Antonio Spurs’ performance psychologist is suing the Spurs organization and former Spurs guard Josh Primo, who was suddenly released by the Spurs last week.

READ MORE:

