Josh Primo’s accuser, attorney to speak at press conference on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio Spurs’ performance psychologist and her attorney will hold a press conference on Thursday regarding allegations that she and others have made against former Spurs guard Josh Primo.

Attorney Tony Buzbee in a press release said that his client, Hillary Cauthen, will make a statement and then answer some questions in Houston. Buzbee said they will discuss recent public statements made by the Spurs organization and Primo, along with interactions with individuals within the Spurs organization, and their planned path forward.

Cauthen, a former Division I athlete, joined the Spurs back in Sept. of 2021. A previous Spurs’ press release said she has more than 13 years of experience, applying mental skills training while co-founding Blu Chip Analytics in 2017 and Living Mental Wellness in 2018 in Austin. She has earned both a master’s and PsyD in clinical psychology, from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Los Angeles.

Primo, 19, was waived by the Spurs last Friday, just four games into the season after allegations surfaced that he had exposed himself to several women, including Cauthen. Details surrounding the allegations are still very limited.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on February 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

Primo following his release from the Spurs, gave a statement to ESPN saying he will use his time away to focus on his mental health and heal from trauma.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time,” the statement said.

Primo’s jerseys were quickly removed from the official Spurs’ Fan Shop and on the NBA store’s website last weekend.

The Spurs organization continues to remain tightlipped, only referring to a statement given by Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” they said.

On Monday, the Spurs’ former first-round draft pick in 2021, (12th overall) officially cleared waivers and became an NBA free agent. Before his release, his third-year option on his contract had been picked up by the Spurs, meaning he is still owed $8.4M over the next two years, per conditions of his contract.

READ MORE: