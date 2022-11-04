Two teens arrested after string of car burglaries in downtown parking garage, police say

Multiple car burglaries in a downtown parking garage resulted in the arrests of two teenagers, according to San Antonio police.

Rayshaud Williams, 17, and Jose Tovar, 18, were arrested Thursday.

Police said they were called to the garage on reports of two men seen breaking into vehicles. Williams and Tovar matched the suspects’ descriptions, according to SAPD.

When officers with SAPD’s Bike Unit approached the two teens in the garage, they took off on foot. Police said they were still able to arrest them a short time later.

After they were arrested, police said the teens stole a firearm from one of the vehicles. The firearm has since been returned to its owner.

Williams and Tovar are facing charges of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm and evading.