71º

Local News

2 people escape house fire on North Side, officials says

SAFD said the home was “a total loss”

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Fire, SAFD
San Antonio Fire Department respond to house fire on North Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people escaped a house fire engulfed in heavy flames early Saturday morning, said San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Floral Ridge Drive.

SAFD responded to the scene to tame the flames but could not save the home.

The home sustained heavy fire damage. Fire officials say the house was “a total loss.”

Two people inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed, said SAFD.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email