Nestlé recalls more cookie dough for possible plastic contamination

SAN ANTONIO – Nestlé USA has announced a recall for certain tubs of chocolate chip cookie dough for possible plastic contamination.

The recall is three batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that were distributed nationwide. They were produced August 1 - 3 and may contain soft plastic film.

The batch codes are 22135554RR, 22145554RR, 22155554RR. The best-by dates are January 28, 29 and 30 of 2023.

If you have a recalled product, the FDA said to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Last month, Nestlé recalled its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to potential foreign matter contamination.

If you have questions regarding the recall, contact Nestlé at (800) 681-1678. For more information, click here.

More than a half million Black+Decker garment steamers are under recall because they can expel, spray or leak hot water.

Thirty-two people reported burn injuries and two of them were second-degree burns. Empower Brands received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled model HGS011 HGS011F and HGS011S Easy Garment Steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement part.

The steamers were sold in a variety of colors from June 2021 through September in retail stores nationwide or online retailers, including Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart.

Contact Empower Brands at 800-990-5298, email hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall or www.blackanddeckerappliances.com for more information.

The maker of AirWick air fresheners is recalling about 67,000 aerosol cans because they can leak or rupture.

The recall affects certain Airwick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners in Fresh Linen and Fresh Waters scents.

The batch code is B22077-NJ2. They were sold between March and September. The date code of the recalled air fresheners is 18/03/22 and is printed on the bottom of the can. The UPC codes are UPC 0-62338-74734-7(Fresh Linen) and UPC 0-62338-77002-4 (Fresh Waters).

The affected products are missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can result in a rupture of the metal aerosol can, causing injury and laceration hazards, the company said.

Consumers can contact Reckitt at 1-800-228-4722 to receive a voucher for a free replacement. Consumers will be required to email Reckitt a photo of the recalled can showing the batch code and then dispose of the can.

About 5,000 Bolt Foldable Children’s Scooters from Anker Play Products are recalled.

The paint contains excessive levels of lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard. If ingested, the paint could cause adverse health issues.

This recall involves Bolt Foldable Scooters for children. They are painted black with a blue or purple standing platform. “APPLLC120806218142″ is printed in white letters on the top left corner of the standing platform.

Consumers can contact Anker Play Products for a full refund toll-free at 877.236.1945 or by email at customerservice@ankerpp.com.