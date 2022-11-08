Pair from San Antonio arrested in Kyle for slew of mail thefts, vandalisms, police say

Two people from San Antonio were arrested on 48 charges combined after Kyle Police said the pair stole mail from multiple addresses and vandalized mailboxes.

Daniel Avila, 38, and Stevie Bookout, 28, were identified last month as suspects in mail thefts and vandalisms, police said.

Details on the incidents are limited, but Avila faces 32 different charges and Bookout faces 16.

Avila’s charges include failure to ID fugitive, second-degree felony of mail theft, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, multiple credit card abuses, fraud possession/use of identifying information, forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief, according to Kyle PD.

Bookout’s charges include second-degree felony of mail theft, possession of dangerous drugs, multiple credit card abuse cases, fraud possession/use of identifying information, forgery of financial instrument and criminal mischief.

Officers were able to recover a large portion of the mail that was stolen.

The investigation continues.