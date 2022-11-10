Texas Cavaliers announce Apollo 16 astronaut as 2023 Fiesta River Parade celebrity grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers have announced a stellar celebrity grand marshal for the 2023 Fiesta River Parade.

Apollo 16 Astronaut and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Charles M. Duke, Jr. was named the celebrity honorary grand marshal for the parade, which theme is “Fantastic Voyages.”

The theme will be woven into the more than 50 decorated floats as they make their way through the San Antonio River in downtown on Monday, April 24.

The floats will carry local officials, celebrities and representatives from children’s charities and community organizations.

“What a great honor for me to receive the opportunity to be the grand marshal for the 2023″ River Parade, Duke said in a news conference on Thursday. “This organization really does a tremendous job of helping the community.”

In 1966, Duke was selected as an astronaut by NASA and in 1969, he was selected for the astronaut support crew for Apollo 10. He also served as CAPCOM for Apollo 11, when he was the voice for mission control when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.

In 1972, he served as the lunar module pilot of Apollo 16 and became the youngest person to ever walk on the moon.

Duke said he moved to the San Antonio area after leaving NASA and resides in New Braunfels.

Medals are available for pre-order online and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 1, according to a news release. Legacy ticket holders will have access to tickets starting Dec. 1.

Fiesta 2023 is set for April 20-30.

"Fantastic Voyages" is the theme of the 2023 Texas Cavaliers River Parade. (KSAT)

