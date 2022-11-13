2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find one person shot multiple times and nearby security having already applied tourniquets to the victim.

Police said officers initiated CPR and revived the victim shortly after he had stopped breathing. The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital for his injuries.

SAPD said witnesses told them the shooting suspects had arrived in two vehicles, a white sedan and a blue pickup truck and then drove by and started firing.

Another victim was also wounded and was taken by family to a nearby hospital. Both are presently listed as stable.

So far, no arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.