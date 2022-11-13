Hundreds of turkeys, Thanksgiving meals given to community in 17th annual turkey giveaway

Community members lined the streets Saturday morning, waiting hours for the 17th annual turkey giveaway on the city’s East Side. This year's giveaway included two free Spurs tickets for every car.

SAN ANTONIO – Community members lined the streets for the 17th annual turkey giveaway on the city’s East Side Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers helped distribute the turkeys on Martin Luther King Drive to families who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

Many cars waited hours in line for their free turkey.

“Obviously, I am first in line and ready to get this turkey, put it in the fridge, and get ready to cook it,” Leonard Fuller said.

Other people had their eye on an extra special treat, which was two free Spurs tickets for every car.

“I was pretty interested in the Spurs tickets and the turkey, now that will help anytime,” Francis Bell said.

With inflation spiking, many people found themselves grateful for the giveaway event.

“It’s awesome to see what they’re doing for the community, and then right now with everyone struggling with the economy because it has been really, really hard. So it’s good to see everyone giving back to the community,” Tanyell Waiters said.

Reverend James Robinson has been hosting this giveaway at the KCHL radio station for years. He takes after his mother, who fed the homeless.

Robinson said Saturday’s giveaway is to continue her legacy.

“No matter what side of town your on, no matter what color you are. She was a blessing to the community, and I am just trying to fulfill her dream,” Rev. Robinson said.