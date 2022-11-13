Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire

A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to flames showing, but they were able to quickly knock down the fire.

The fire however, had spread fast throughout the house and the home now has some heavy damage, fire officials said.

The family all made it safely out after waking to the flames. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

The family will now relocate for the time being, authorities said.