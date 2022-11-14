Medical examiner identifies teen killed in rollover crash on Southwest Side

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a teen killed in a rollover vehicle crash on the city's Southwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a teenager killed in a rollover vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side on Saturday.

Adrian Rincon, 17, died following a crash that happened around 12 a.m. in the 8600 block of the I-35 South access road, near the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

According to police, the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding southbound when they lost control after hitting a few bumps in the road. That’s when, police say, the car hit a tree and rolled over several times, landing on its roof.

Rincon was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also thrown from the vehicle, police said. An additional passenger was removed from the backseat of the car with the help of SAPD officers.

The three passengers, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19 years old, were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. One is reported to be in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition, SAPD said.

