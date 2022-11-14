San Antonio man sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man from San Antonio was sentenced Monday to life in prison for child sex crimes, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Mario Morales, 46, was convicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Officials say Morales began abusing an 8-year-old girl in 2011. She made an outcry for help when she turned 15.

Morales was a registered sex offender when the abuse began, according to the Bexar County DA’s Office. He was previously convicted of indecency with a child by contact.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales released the following statement:

“As parents, we often worry about strangers doing harm to our children. This defendant was known and trusted by this young girl’s family. Her bravery in speaking up and standing up to this defendant in court is commendable. The jury’s verdict sends a clear message to this young lady and Bexar County that we do not want people who prey on our children in this community.”

Assistant District Attorneys Michael Villarreal and Kathryn Pollard of the Family Violence Division prosecuted this case in the 187th District Court. The San Antonio Police Department investigated the crime, officials said.