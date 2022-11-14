Patient at San Antonio hospital who exposed himself to nurse has 6 prior arrests for indecent exposure, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man with a slew of indecent exposure arrests was arrested and charged again after exposing himself to a nurse at a San Antonio hospital.

James Ross went to the emergency room at Baptist Medical Center in the 100 block of Dallas Street on Nov. 4 with complaints of headaches, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

He provided identification and was admitted for headaches but police say hospital staff members were already aware of Ross due to prior incidents he was involved in at the emergency room, including a previous attempt to sexually touch a nurse on Oct. 5 while he had his hand down his pants.

After Ross was admitted on Nov. 4, he was placed in a patient room.

While in the room, a female nurse was facing away from Ross and was told by another nurse not to turn around.

The victim turned around and saw Ross masturbating, the affidavit states. After Ross was caught, he “quickly pulled his underwear back up.”

Ross was kicked out of the hospital before police arrived but the victim was able to identify him from a photo lineup.

Bexar County court records show Ross also has indecent exposure arrests on:

Aug. 19, 2022

Aug. 17, 2022

Jan. 17, 2022

Jan. 2, 2022

July 30, 2021

Oct. 30, 2020

He has four prior convictions for indecent exposure, which may have been dismissed or combined for prosecution, the affidavit states.

An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 17 for a prior exposure case while Ross was already in jail on yet another indecent exposure case.

According to the affidavit, Ross openly masturbated inside a gas station while staring at a clerk.

Ross served 42 days in jail for the two previously mentioned exposure cases and was released on Sept. 30, only to be arrested eight days later for criminal trespass on private property.

He was released from jail again on Nov. 2 and showed up at the hospital two days later.

Ross was arrested again on Nov. 6 for criminal trespassing after showing up at a McDonald’s he was banned from for exposing himself during a prior visit.

Court records also show Ross has 11 charges of criminal trespass on private property between Dec. 2020 and Nov. 2022.

Records show his bond is set at $2,000 for the indecent exposure arrest from Nov. 4 and $800 for the criminal trespassing charge from Nov. 6.

An arraignment has been set for Dec. 6 for the criminal trespassing charge and Dec. 13 for the indecent exposure.

