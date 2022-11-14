SA child psychologist arrested again after visiting alleged victim’s school, records show

Timothy Kimball - Left mugshot is from Nov. 8 arrest. Right mugshot is from Aug. 24 arrest.

SAN ANTONIO – A disgraced San Antonio child psychologist initially arrested for indecency with a child by contact this summer was arrested again last week for violating a protective order related to his first arrest, Bexar County court records show.

Timothy Kimball, 43, the president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, was arrested Nov. 8 for violating a protective order weeks earlier, court records show. He was released on $5,000 bond on Nov. 9.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, witnesses saw Kimball in the parking lot of the school attended by his alleged victim on Oct. 13 when he knew the victim would be present.

Kimball is prohibited from being within 200 yards of the 12-year-old girl he is accused of sexually abusing and is also barred from being within 200 yards of the school the victim attends. He was also ordered not to have contact with anyone aged 17 years or younger.

Witnesses captured him on cell phone video in the parking lot and one witness reported that he “appeared afraid or concerned once he realized the witness saw [him].”

According to the affidavit, Kimball was also seen near the victim’s mother’s vehicle.

Additionally, Kimball lives in an apartment down the road from the victim’s residence and will go jogging when the school bus drives through the neighborhood, the affidavit states. He doesn’t attempt to make contact during the jogs.

The girl’s mother was initially suspicious of Kimball after saying she had a strange conversation with him this summer that led her to believe Kimball may have touched her daughter inappropriately.

The mother then searched her daughter’s room and found a hidden camera disguised as a USB charger. She also recalled that Kimball once told her “if the police ever went to his work they would discover things that would put him in jail for life,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

San Antonio police contacted Kimball after the victim’s mother reported her suspicions and police said Kimball admitted to purchasing four hidden cameras and recording the girl in her bedroom using the cameras.

He further admitted to viewing those recordings at his office while touching himself in a sexual manner. He also told police he would get physically aroused while giving the girl a back massage.

Kimball said he had a “compulsion to his perversion” and told police his actions and behaviors started at the beginning of August.

The victim’s mother told police she believes Kimball is “mentally ill, unstable, impulsive and a pedophile due to his recent arrest,” according to the affidavit.

She expressed concern that Kimball may be at a “tipping point and she’s unsure of what he might do or what he is capable of doing,” the affidavit states.

Kimball has been practicing for 18 years, according to an online biography. His practice specializes in counseling for adolescents.

A previous report from KSAT shows Kimball remained under contract with Child Protective Services for two months after his indecency with a child by contact arrest.

He was previously arrested on Aug. 24 and released on $125,000 bond on Aug. 25 for the child sex abuse charge.

