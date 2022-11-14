Police: Man purposely ran over security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall

San Antonio police say a driver intentionally hit and injured a security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall early Monday morning.

According to a preliminary police report, the guard was trying to question the driver’s girlfriend at the time in connection with an assault on an employee at the bar.

Officers responded to the business, located near Loop 410 and Austin Highway, after 1:30 a.m.

They say the security guard, an off-duty Von Ormy police officer who was working a side job, was hit by the pickup and pinned between two vehicles.

The police report says he suffered minor injuries, but was taken to a hospital.

Another Von Ormy police officer who was at the scene tried to push the driver’s girlfriend out of the way as the pickup approached, the report says.

Still, the truck ran over her, causing a head injury.

The report says she was knocked unconscious and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say the driver, a 31-year-old man, tried to get away after the crash.

Officers took him into custody after he drove off a bridge on Austin Highway near Salado Creek.

That man also was hospitalized with injuries.

Police say he faces a number of charges, including failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault on a peace officer.