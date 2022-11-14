Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say

A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410.

According to police, a woman was being escorted out of the bar following an altercation and that’s when her boyfriend got into his truck and hit the security guard.

Police said the man drove off, but he eventually wrecked his truck on Austin Highway. The unidentified man was detained at the scene.

The security guard was an off-duty Von Ormy Police Department officer and he was taken to University Hospital by ambulance, police said.

The woman and the man were both transported to an area hospital.

SAPD did not specify the list of charges the man now faces. It is also unclear as to what the original bar altercation was about.