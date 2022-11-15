Maná announces San Antonio stop for México Lindo y Querido US Tour

Fher Olvera, center, and the Mexican rock band Mana perform live on stage at Los Angeles Forum on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Maná has announced a San Antonio stop for its 19-city México Lindo Y Querido tour.

The band will play at the AT&T Center on April 1. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The Mexican pop-rock band, which just finished a residency in Los Angeles, will also play in Houston on March 30 and Dallas on Sept. 8.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on Feb. in Los Angeles.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand-new production and all our hits,” the band said in a news release. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

Known for hits like “Oye Mi Amor” and “Rayando El Sol,” the band has won four Grammy Awards, 9 Latin Grammy Awards and 26 Billboard Latin Music Awards over the span of three decades.